Ghana defender Gideon Mensah shares excitement after AFCON qualification

AJ Auxerre left-back, Gideon Mensah has reacted to Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualification after climbing off the bench to help the Black Stars beat the Central African Republic.

The France-based defender replaced Baba Abdul Rahman in the second half as the Black Stars produced a strong finish to beat CAR.

Fellow second-half substitutes Antoine Semenyo and Ernest Nuamah delivered the win for Ghana with the duo combining in the 87th minute to snatch victory for the four-time African champions.

"Next Africa Cup of Nations secured. Thank you Kumasi, thank you Ghana," he wrote on X.

The visitors gave Ghana an early score after forward Louis Mafouta opened the scoring in the 25th minute.

Just before half-time, Kudus levelled from a brilliant freekick before 19-year-old Nuamah secured the win with an 87th minute strike.

The Black Stars begin preparations ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a friendly against Liberia on Tuesday.