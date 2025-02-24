Ghana defender Gideon Mensah shares excitement after AJ Auxerre’s big win over Marseille in France

Ghana international Gideon Mensah has shared his excitement after helping AJ Auxerre to secure a massive victory over giants Olympique Marseille in the French Ligue 1.

The Black Stars defender started and lasted 85 minutes of the match as his outfit cruised to a 3-0 win over Marseille on Saturday.

Mensah played a pivotal role, contributing to his outfit resounding victory against Marseille at the Stade de l'AbbÃ© Deschamps.

“The steps backwards was part of the dance. Back to winning ways with a huge one” he wrote on Instagram.

Auxerre went to the half time break with the advantage after France international GaÃ«tan Perrin broke the deadlock in the 35th-minute mark.

The host continued their dominance in the match, with captain Jubal Rocha Mendes Junior (Jubal) scoring a brace in the second half to cement victory.

The 26-year-old defender has made 18 appearances across competitions for Auxerre, providing just an assist in the process.

Mensah is expected to be included in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Chad and Madagascar.

Meanwhile, his compatriot, Elisha Owusu played full throttle of the much-anticipated clash.