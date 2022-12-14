GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 14 December 2022
Ghana defender Gideon Mensah starts training at Auxerre after World Cup exit

Black Stars left-back Gideon Mensah has resumed training at Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre following Ghana's World Cup elimination. 

The defender had a good World Cup, playing one game as the Black Stars suffered exited the tournament at group stage.

Mensah delivered the assist for the winner in Ghana's 3-2 victory over South Korea in the second Group H game.

Despite his performance against South Korea, Mensah was dropped to the bench for the game against Uruguay in the final group match. The Black Stars lost 2-0 at Al Thumama.

Mensah joined his teammates at Auxerre for full time training as they went through different drills. Auxerre are preparing for the return of Ligue 1.

The 24-year-old has made seven Ligue 1 appearances this season.

 

