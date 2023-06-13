Ghana defender Gideon Mensah to recover before new season begins

Dr. Prince Pambo, the team doctor of the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars has revealed the extent of Gideon Mensah's injury indicating that the left-back should be ready before the commencement of the new football season.

The French-based defender will not be part of the Black Stars squad for the game against Madagascar in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament following a lingering pain in his knee.

“The AJ Auxerre left back who reported to camp on Monday has been excused from the game after he was assessed by the medical team over a knee injury that was picked up in the course of the season,” read an official statement from the Ghana Football Association on Tuesday.

Dr. Bampo further clarified the cause of the injury citing the risk of worsening the health status of the player and giving a hint on the rehabilitation period of the 24-year-old.

“Gideon picked up a knee injury during the season but his club managed him conservatively until the end of the season. Upon assessment in camp on Monday, we decided to excuse him from this game in order not to aggravate the injury,” the Black Stars team doctor said as quoted on the Ghana FA website.

“We expect him to have enough rest during the break to be able to recover on time for next season,” he added.

Ghana will continue with their training sessions in Accra until they depart on Friday for the match which is scheduled on Sunday, June 18, 2023.