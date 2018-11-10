GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghana defender Harrison Afful celebrates Esperance victory in CAF Champions League victory

Published on: 10 November 2018
Ghana defender Harrison Afful celebrates Esperance victory in CAF Champions League victory

Ghana defender Harrison Afful has congratulated his former club Esperance De Tunis after their CAF Champions League triumph on Friday night.

Esperance overturned a 3-1 deficit to beat record champions Al Ahly 3-0 at the Stade de Raddes in Tunisia to win their third champions league title.

Saad Bguir was the unlikely two-goal hero as Esperance of Tunisia defeated Egyptian side Al Ahly.

The 24-year-old midfielder, a reserve for most of the campaign, only started in the second leg of the final because of Franck Kom's suspension.

Anice Badri completed the scoring to give Esperance a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Harrison Afful, who was a part of the team that won the 2011 edition of the competition, took to Twitter to congratulate his former side.

He posted,” Congratulations to @ESTuniscom #TarajiDawla African Champions 2018.”

Afful left the Tunisian side to join Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew in 2015.

 

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations