Ghana defender Harrison Afful re-ups with MLS side Charlotte FC as player and scout

Ghana defender Harrison Afful is set to play in his ninth MLS season after being retained by Charlotte FC for the upcoming season.

The versatile full-back has been handed a deal for the 2023 season with an option for the 2024 campaign.

Afful will also work with the club’s scouting department in a player professional development role.

Sporting Director Zoran Krneta said: ''Harry played an important role in our 2022 season, and we’re excited to have him back in our locker room for the upcoming campaign. His versatility and leadership are incredibly valuable, and we’re looking forward to seeing him on the pitch once again in 2023.

''Beyond his impact on the field, he is a person of tremendous character and football knowledge. We are thrilled he will be spending his time off the pitch with Thomas, Lisandro, and our excellent scouting department to set the foundations of what is sure to be an excellent career off the pitch once his playing days are done.''

Afful managed 21 appearances for the club in their debut MLS campaign.

He moved to the MLS in 2015 from Tunisian side Esperance and signed up with Columbus Crew where he spent seven seasons.

The former Kotoko player won the MLS Cup in 2020 with The Crew and has amassed over 200 MLS appearances.