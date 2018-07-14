Ghana defender Harrison Afful wants to document his football career in a book for future reference

Black Stars right back Harrison Afful has revealed he will be writing a book about his football career to keep records for future generations.

The Columbus Crew forward says he has been inspired to write a book following his fathers inability to keep a documentary of his football career.

Afful insists his father was a footballer but can't find any of his work from the past and that has pushed him to put his career in a book so his children can read about it.

'Actually, I'm thinking about writing a book because it is one thing I want my children to know,' said Afful, 'I didn't get that opportunity. My father used to tell me he played soccer and he was good at it. Anytime I go home on vacation and I give him the ball he is able to juggle but I never see anything else. The opportunity of a book to tell [my kids] what I did and am still doing would mean a lot," he told Columbuscrewsc.com.

The 31 year old joined Columbus Crew from Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis, where he won the CAF Champions League and several domestic titles.

The diminutive wing back was part of one of the best Asante Kotoko side, when he played for the club in the 2008/09 season.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin