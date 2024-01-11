Ghana defender Jerome Opoku named in Turkish Super Lig Team-Of-The-Week

Ghana defender Jerome Opoku has earned a spot in the Turkish Super Lig Team-Of-The-Week following his outstanding performance for Istanbul Basaksehir against Kasimpasa.

The talented defender was also awarded the Man-Of-The-Match title for his stellar contributions in Basaksehir's impressive 3-0 away victory on Tuesday.

Opoku, who recently joined Istanbul Basaksehir from Liga Portugal side FC Arouca, has been a consistent force on the pitch, showcasing both defensive prowess and attacking skills.

His standout performance included a well-timed assist, setting the stage for a teammate's goal, and he also found the back of the net himself, contributing to the team's convincing win.

This exceptional display highlights Opoku's adaptability and seamless integration into the Istanbul Basaksehir squad since the beginning of the season. His goal-scoring instincts and defensive capabilities have made him a valuable asset, earning him the trust of the coaching staff and the admiration of fans.

In addition to his recognition, Opoku's success adds to the positive momentum for Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish Super Lig.