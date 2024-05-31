GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana defender Jerome Opoku proposes to girlfriend ahead of Mali and CAR clash

Published on: 31 May 2024
Black Stars defender, Jerome Opoku romantically proposed to his girlfriend as he prepared to fly to Ghana for the World Cup qualifiers in June. 

The lanky forward in photos shared on social media, took a knee and presented a ring to his long time girlfriend, who excitedly accepted his proposed.

Details of his girlfriend are scanty but it seems she is not Ghanaian and the date of their wedding is yet to be announced. Opoku wrote on Instagram after proposing to his soon-to-be wife: "It has always been you."

He becomes the second Black Stars player to propose to their partner after Partey announced his intentions with girlfriend Janine Mackson few days ago.

Meanwhile, the former Fulham youth player will immediately join the Black Stars in Accra as preparations for the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic begin on Friday, May 31, 2024.

The towering centre-back enjoyed an outstanding campaign in Turkey, where he helped Istanbul Basaksehier secure an European place finish.

He is expected to ink a permanent deal with the club following a successful loan spell from Arouca.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

