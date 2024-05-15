Ghana defender Jerome Opoku ranks as one of top defenders in Turkey

Ghana centre-back Jerome Opoku is among the top three performing defenders in the Turkish Super Lig according to comparative statistics agency Comparisonator.

The 25-year-old Istanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir FK player outperformed fellow countrymen Alexander Djiku and Daniel Amartey in defensive contributions this season.

Having featured in a commendable 26 league games, Opoku demonstrated impressive versatility on both ends of the pitch.

He scored four vital goals and provided two assists, playing an instrumental role in helping his team secure a coveted spot in next season's Europa League competition.

Opoku showcased remarkable form during the past month's international friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda, further solidifying his position as a promising prospect within the Black Stars squad.

As anticipation builds towards Ghana's upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2026 Qualifier fixtures against Mali (on Thursday, 6th of June) and the Central African Republic (Monday, 10th of June), fans are hopeful that coach Otto Addo will include Opoku in his roster for these crucial encounters.

With only three caps under his belt so far, Opoku notched his first senior national team goal earlier this year against Uganda.