Ghana defender Jerome Opoku reacts to Istanbul Başakşehir move

Ghana international Jerome Opoku has expressed his excitement after completing his permanent transfer to Turkish outfit Istanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir.

In an official club statement, BaÅŸakÅŸehir announced that the Black Stars defender has signed a three-year contract, with an option to extend for an additional year based on performance.

“A 3-year contract was signed with our player using the option of Jerome Opoku, whom we rented from the Portuguese club Arouca at the beginning of the 2023-2024 season with the option to purchase.

“We wish success to Jerome Opoku, who will continue his career as a valuable member of the BaÅŸakÅŸehir family,” the club stated on Wednesday, June 26.

Reacting to the move, Jerome Opoku shared his delight with an emphatic statement, saying he is “Here to stay.”

During the 2023/24 season, Opoku made 28 league appearances, scoring four goals and providing one assist. His defensive prowess was instrumental in bolstering BaÅŸakÅŸehir's backline.

Opoku's impressive performances earned him a call-up to the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Mali and the Central African Republic in early June. Since making his debut in October 2023, he has earned three caps for Ghana, scoring one goal.

Opoku's permanent move to Istanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir marks a significant milestone in his career, and the club is looking forward to his continued contributions in their upcoming campaigns.