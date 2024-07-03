GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 03 July 2024
Ghana defender Jerome Opoku resumes pre-season with Istanbul Basaksehir

Black Stars centre-back, Jerome Opoku has resumed training with Istanbul Basaksehir ahead of the 2024/25 season. 

The lanky defender returns to Turkey after a successful loan spell with the capital-based club. Opoku sealed a permanent switch to Basaksehir at the end of the season following an outstanding campaign, which saw him help the club secure a place in Europe.

Opoku joined his teammates at the club's training grounds in Istanbul as preparations started in earnest ahead of the new campaign.

The 25-year-old English-born defender is expected to play a pivotal role for the club next season.

His performances earned his Ghana debut last year, featuring in the international friendly against the United States on October 17, 2023.

He has since made three appearances for the Black Stars, scoring a goal for the national team.

Opoku was part of the Black Stars team for the games against Mali and the Central African Republic early this month.

