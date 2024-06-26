Ghana defender Jerome Opoku seals permanent move to Istanbul Basaksehir

Black Stars defender, Jerome Opoku has joined Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir on a permanent deal from Portuguese side Arouca.

The Ghana international penned a three-year deal after Istanbul Basaksehir triggered the buy option on his loan deal.

Opoku enjoyed an outstanding campaign while on loan, convincing the club to extend to commit his future in Turkey.

"A 3-year contract was signed with our player using the option of Jerome Opoku, whom we rented from the Portuguese club Arouca at the beginning of the 2023-2024 season with the option to purchase. We wish success to Jerome Opoku, who will continue his career as a valuable member of the BaÅŸakÅŸehir family," wrote the club confirming the deal.

The lanky centre-back scored four goals and provided an assist in 28 matches as Basaksehir secured a place in Europe next season.

He also made his Ghana debut in October last year against the United States before going on to add to his caps in friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in March.

The England-born defender was unused during the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central AFrican Republic in June.