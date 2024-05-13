Ghana defender Jerome Opoku secures Europe qualification with Istanbul Basaksehir

Ghana defender, Jerome Opoku has shared his excitement after helping Istanbul Basaksehir secure qualification to Europe next season.

With two games remaining to end the season in Turkey, Istanbul Basaksehir could compete in the Europa League of the Europa Conference league depending on their final position.

They currently sit fourth on the table, three points adrift of third-place Trabzonspor, and could qualify for the Europa League if they leapfrog the former champions at the end of the campaign.

Opoku, who joined the Turkish outfit from Portuguese side Arouca, has now made it to back-to-back qualification for European football.

"We done it! Europe confirmed. So proud of my team. 2 years in a row I have qualified for this amazing tournament! Hard work pays off ! 2 finals left. Let’s go Istanbul Basaksehir," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Istanbul-based club secured their place in Europe after a 1-0 victory over Sivasspor on Sunday.

"Our team's tradition of participating in European Cups continues. According to the results of our remaining matches, our team will participate in the UEFA Europe or Conference League," posted the club after the match.

Opoku made 26 appearances, scoring four goals and delivering an assist for the club in the ongoing campaign.