Ghana defender Jerome Opoku secures spot in Turkey Super Lig Team of the Week

Ghana defender Jerome Opoku has earned a place in Sofascore's Turkey Trendyol Süper Lig Team of the Week following his standout performance for Başakşehir.

The 23-year-old contributed significantly, scoring a goal in their recent match against Rizespor, despite the team's 3-2 defeat in the Turkish top flight.

Opoku showcased his prowess with a left-footed shot to the top left corner, leveling the score to 2-2. Despite the ultimate loss, Opoku's performance earned him recognition in the Team of the Week.

Başakşehir will now shift their focus to the upcoming cup game against Sanliurfaspor on December 7th, with Jerome Opoku expected to play a crucial role in the team's campaign.

Sofascore's Team of the Week reflects the standout performances of players across the Turkish Süper Lig, highlighting Opoku's notable contribution in the recent match.

