Ghana defender Jerome Opoku sees red win Istanbul Basaksehir's narrow in over Hatayspor

Black Stars defender Jerome Opoku was sent off in the game between Istanbul Basaksehir and Hatayspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The Ghana international received his marching orders after a second yellow card in the final minutes of the match.

Opoku was first cautioned in the 20th minute before he was sent on late in injury time.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Basaksehir held on to collect all three points at the Fatih Terim Stadium, courtesy an early goal from Mehdi Abeid.

Hatayspor had the chance to level in the the last kick of the game, but Renat Dadashov missed from the spot.

Opoku will miss the trip to Kasimpasa next week as he continues his loan spell in the Super Lig with Basaksehir.

He joined the club in the summer transfer window from Portuguese outfit Arouca, and could make the move a permanent one at the end of the season.

The lanky defender is a candidate for Chris Hughton's team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.