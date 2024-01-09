Ghana defender Jerome Opoku shines in Istanbul Basaksehir's dominant 3-0 victory over Kasimpasa

Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku exhibited a stellar performance for Istanbul Basaksehir in their commanding 3-0 triumph against Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super League round 16 fixture on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old showcased his attacking prowess by contributing both a goal and an assist to secure a resounding victory for Basaksehir. The scoring spree began with Serdar Gurler finding the net after 24 minutes, assisted by Deniz Turuk, giving Basaksehir a well-deserved lead at halftime.

Jerome Opoku's impact extended into the second half, where he played a pivotal role in Philippe Keny's goal, extending the lead just nine minutes after the break. Opoku then added his name to the scoresheet, sealing the match with the third goal in the 68th minute.

Opoku's multifaceted performance highlighted not only his defensive prowess but also his attacking capabilities, underlining his significance to the team's success.

The comprehensive victory propelled Istanbul Basaksehir from 13th to 11th position in the league standings, amassing 23 points. Despite the climb, they remain behind Kasimpasa, who currently holds 26 points.

Since joining Basaksehir on loan in the summer from Arouca, Opoku has made a significant impact, boasting three goals and one assist in 10 league appearances this season.

The defender's standout performance has undoubtedly contributed to Basaksehir's resurgence in the league, and his continued contributions will be crucial as they aim for further success in the Turkish Super League.