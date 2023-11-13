Ghana defender Jerome Opoku suffers racist abuse during league game in Turkey

Ghana defender Jerome Opoku was subjected to racist abuse during the Turkish Superlig game between Istanbul Basaksehir and Besiktas on Sunday.

The defender, who inadvertently elbowed his marker, Bahtiyar Zaynutdinov, received racist chants and comments during and after the match.

Opoku has since apologized to the Besiktas player despite the attacks from fans of the club.

"I've received a lot of racist comments from this incident that occurred in today's game, which is not right. This was completely unintentional from me. Sorry brother, I'm wishing you a speedy recovery," wrote Opoku on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, a second-half goal from Jackson Muleka secured all three points for the Turkish giants at the Tupras Stadyumu.

Opoku's compatriot Daniel Amartey played full throttle for the Eagles.

Both players are expected to join the Black Stars camp on Monday ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros Islands next week.