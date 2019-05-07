Ghana defender John Boye beaten to FC Metz Player of the Month gong for April

Ghana defender John Boye has been beaten to the FC Metz Player of the Month award for April.

Boye was nominated as one of three players for the month of April gong after his superlative performance in which period he opened his league scoring account.

However, the Ghana international could only finish third during the voting process behind goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja and Thomas Delaine.

The Algerian custodian clocked 31% of the votes while Delaine and Boye amassed 30 and 15 respectively.

Oukidja picking the accolade did not come as a surprise as he has kept 18 clean sheets in the Ligue 2.

The Maroons meanwhile were crowned Ligue 2 champions following their 2-1 victory over Red Star a fortnight ago.

Boye has played an integral role in the fortunes of his side this season.

He will now shift his attention to helping Ghana win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which begins in June.