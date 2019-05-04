Ghana defender John Boye discusses basketball as Bucks beat Boston Celtics in NBA playoffs

Ghana defender John Boye discussed the NBA play-offs as Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 123-116 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The 32-year-old, who has secured promotion to the French to-flight with FC Metz,was a guest on Canal + Africa show.

The Ghana international is on cloud nine after helping the second-tier side secure promotion following an explosive form at club level.

He showed his deep knowledge in basketball as he joined other seasoned pundits to discuss the game.

@VinceRadureau recoit John Boye, international ghanéen, ce soir dans TALENTS D’AFRIQUE à 19H00 GMT sur CANAL+ SPORT. Il est accompagné de @CharlesMbuya, Samuel Lobe, @kabad83, @Habib et @RomainGrimaud. Sans oublier @OULDYASSIA pour parler des Playoffs de NBA. pic.twitter.com/VjnpjwMqzi — Canal+ Sport Afrique (@cplussportafr) April 29, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 13 rebounds, George Hill finished with 21 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 123-116 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.