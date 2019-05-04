GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghana defender John Boye discusses basketball as Bucks beat Boston Celtics in NBA playoffs

Published on: 04 May 2019
Ghana defender John Boye discusses basketball as Bucks beat Boston Celtics in NBA playoffs

Ghana defender John Boye discussed the NBA play-offs as Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 123-116 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The 32-year-old, who has secured promotion to the French to-flight with FC Metz,was a guest on Canal + Africa show.

The Ghana international is on cloud nine after helping the second-tier side secure promotion following an explosive form at club level.

He showed his deep knowledge in basketball as he joined other seasoned pundits to discuss the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 13 rebounds, George Hill finished with 21 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 123-116 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations