Ghana defender John Boye excels on injury return for FC Metz in victory over Beziers

Ghana defender John Boye returned from injury to help FC Metz defeat Beziers 3-1 in the French Ligue 2 on Monday night.

The 31-year-old has been out of action for almost two months after picking up an injury in the game against Lens in the French League Cup.

The former Rennes guardsman returned to action on Monday in their match against Beziers at the Stade de la Mediterranee and proved his mettle by marshalling the Maroons defense to pick yet another win in the second-tier league.

Following a cagey first half, Frédéric Antonetti's men shot into the lead through Opa Nguette in the 67th minute before Rayane Aabid pulled parity for the hosts in the 74th minute.

However, two quick goals from Habibou Mouhamadou Diallo and Emmanuel Riviere were enough for Metz to carry the day.

FC Metz are occupying top of the standing with 21 points after 7 games.