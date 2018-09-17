Ghana defender John Boye makes injury return for Metz ahead of Béziers clash

Ghana defender John Boye has been named in the FC Metz team for the French Lig II clash against Béziers tonight.

The defender has been out of action for almost two months after picking up an injury in the game against Lens.

The Ghana centre-back was replaced in the 15th minute as his side drew 1-1 with the home side in regulation.

But Metz ended up advancing to the next stage by winning 5-3 on penalties.

Meanwhile, head coach Frédéric Antonetti has named the Ghanaian in the squad for the clash against Béziers .

BELOW IS THE SQUAD FOR THE GAME

Goalkeepers : Alexandre Oukidja, Paul Delecroix.

Defenders : Ivan Balliu, Laurent Jans, Jonathan Rivierez, John Boye, Stoppila Sunzu, Thomas Delaine.

Midfielders : Renaud Cohade, Victorian Angban, Mamadou Fofana, Farid Boulaya, Opa Nguette, Marvin Gakpa, Adama Traore.

Attackers : Habib Diallo, Ibrahima Niane, Emmanuel River.