Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah applauds San Jose teammates after victory over Vancouver Whitecaps

Defender Jonathan Mensah has praised his San Jose Earthquakes teammates after their comeback win over Vancouver Whitecaps in the Major League Soccer.

Mensah, who joined San Jose in February, started and was a rock at the back as Earthquakes bounced back from the opening day defeat to secure their first win of the campaign.

"Gritty performance from the squad last night, a big thank you to all our fans for the relentless support," he wrote on Twitter after the match.

San Jose were punished for their slow start to the game at the Pay Pal stadium after Alessandro Schopf gave the visitors the lead in the 17th minute.

The hosts responded with 22 minutes remaining through French-born Cameroonian forward Jeremy Ebobisse.

Carlos Akapo stole the winner for San Jose in the 77th minute.

Mensah, a veteran in the MLS, will be hoping to replicate the success he had with Columbus Crew in San Jose.