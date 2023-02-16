Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah arrives in San Jose to begin Earthquakes career

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah has joined his new teammates at San Jose to Earthquakes to begin his career with the MLS side.

The 31-year-old joined San Jose Earthquakes after five successful seasons with former champions Columbus Crew.

Mensah will immediately begin training ahead of the start of the new campaign on February 25, 2023.

San Jose Earthquakes defeated Minnesota United 4-1 in a pre-season friendly, a game Mensah watched from the stands.

Mensah joined Columbus Crew in 2017 and led the Gold and Blacks to MLS triumph as captain in 2020.

In a heartfelt message, Mensah thanked the club but admitted it is difficult saying goodbye to the city he made a lot of memories in.

"I don't know where to start so I will go straight to my heart. I will start off by saying I thank God for everything. My talent brought me to Columbus and I am glad I got the opportunity to show what I do but most importantly who I am in Christ Jesus," he wrote.

"I was able to live God's purpose for my life in grace, love, humility and service with incredible people," he added in a lengthy statement.