Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah joins third MLS club after completing New England Revolution move

Veteran Ghanaian centre-back, Jonathan Mensah has completed his move to New England Revolution in the Major League Soccer.

The FIFA U20 World Cup winner signed a one-year deal that will keep him at New England for the 2024 season, and has the option of extending it to a further year.

He arrives after leaving San Jose Earthquakes following the expiration of his contract.

Mensah will reunite with former Columbus Crew manager Caleb Potter, who was named the new coach of New England Revolution.

“Jonathan is a person of the utmost character who embodies strong leadership qualities. During our time together in Columbus, he is someone my staff and I could depend on each and every week, bringing a professionalism and passion to the pitch,” Head Coach Caleb Porter said.

“Jonathan knows what it takes to win a championship and will bolster our center back depth and bring a positive presence to the locker room.”

Mensah won the MLS Cup with Columbus Crew in 2020, and has over a century of appearances in the MLS regular season.

