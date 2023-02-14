Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah pens heartfelt message to Columbus Crew after joining San Jose Earthquakes

Defender Jonathan Mensah has expressed profound gratitude to Columbus Crew after ending his stay with the former MLS champions.

Mensah joins San Jose Earthquakes for the upcoming Major League Soccer season after a successful spell in Columbus.

He joined the Columbus Crew in 2017 and led the Gold and Blacks to MLS triumph as captain in 2020.

In a heartfelt message, Mensah thanked the club but admitted it is difficult saying goodbye to the city he made a lot of memories in.

"I don't know where to start so I will go straight to my heart. I will start off by saying I thank God for everything. My talent brought me to Columbus and I am glad I got the opportunity to show what I do but most importantly who I am in Christ Jesus," he wrote.

"I was able to live God's purpose for my life in grace, love, humility and service with incredible people," he added in a lengthy statement.

"Saying good bye to the city, the beautiful people of Columbus is one of the hardest thing I have had to do."

The U20 World Cup winner won several awards at Columbus Crew including the Humanitarian Award.

Below is the full statement from Mensah: