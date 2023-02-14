GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah pens heartfelt message to Columbus Crew after joining San Jose Earthquakes

Published on: 14 February 2023
Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah pens heartfelt message to Columbus Crew after joining San Jose Earthquakes

Defender Jonathan Mensah has expressed profound gratitude to Columbus Crew after ending his stay with the former MLS champions.

Mensah joins San Jose Earthquakes for the upcoming Major League Soccer season after a successful spell in Columbus.

He joined the Columbus Crew in 2017 and led the Gold and Blacks to MLS triumph as captain in 2020.

In a heartfelt message, Mensah thanked the club but admitted it is difficult saying goodbye to the city he made a lot of memories in.

"I don't know where to start so I will go straight to my heart. I will start off by saying I thank God for everything. My talent brought me to Columbus and I am glad I got the opportunity to show what I do but most importantly who I am in Christ Jesus," he wrote.

"I was able to live God's purpose for my life in grace, love, humility and service with incredible people," he added in a lengthy statement.

"Saying good bye to the city, the beautiful people of Columbus is one of the hardest thing I have had to do."

The U20 World Cup winner won several awards at Columbus Crew including the Humanitarian Award.

Below is the full statement from Mensah:

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more