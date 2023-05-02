Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah proud of San Jose teammates after draw at Austin

Jonathan Mensah has praised his San Jose Earthquakes teammates after their 2-2 draw against Austin FC in the MLS on Sunday.

The veteran centre-back lasted the entire duration as San Jose held Austin at the Q2 stadium in an exciting encounter.

"More work to be done but proud of the progress this team has made so far," the 2020 MLS champion wrote on Twitter.

San Jose started the game brightly after Jackson Yueill opened the scoring just 21 minutes into the game.

The host responded before the break through Emiliano Rigoni.

With 15 minutes remaining, the visitors took another the lead through Jeremy Ebobise but it lasted for only three minutes as Sebastien Driussi responded for Austin FC.

Mensah joined San Jose in February after six successful season with Columbus Crew, where he won the MLS as captain of the Gold and Blacks.

San Jose sit fit in the Eastern Conference table after ten games in the new campaign.