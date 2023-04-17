Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah reacts after San Jose sweep aside Sporting Kansas City

Defender Jonathan Mensah has reacted to San Jose Earthquakes victory over Sporting Kansas City in the MLS.

The veteran defender starred as San Jose strolled to a 3-0 victory at the PayPaly stadium.

Cristian Espinoza opened the scoring for San Jose after just nine minutes before Jeremy Ebobise scored at either side of half time to hand the host all three points.

Mensah, who joined San Jose form Columbus Crew in February, took to social media to share his excitement.

"My team, my little brothers and my family. San Jose," he wrote on Twitter.

The victory keeps San Jose just four points behind Eastern Conference leaders St Louis after eight game in the new season.

Mensah is regarded as one of the best defenders in the league, having helped Crew to success in the 2020 season.

He is expected to play a pivotal role as San Jose eye a place in the playoffs this season.