Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah welcomes Europe-born players to the Black Stars

Experienced Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah, has welcomed new players to the team ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Six players switched nationalities to represent Ghana at international level in June. Brighton's Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams of Athletic Club and German-born trio Stephan Ambrosius, Ransford Konigsdorffer and Patric Pfeiffer have all agreed to play for Ghana.

Southampton star Mohammed Salisu also confirmed his decision to represent Ghana last month.

“It’s always good for the country but honestly, me as a player, I don’t have any problem with that but I would have my opinion. Sometimes, you put things into perceptive and all that, but people outside will also raise concerns about their none participation in qualifiers," he said as quoted by footballghana.

“Sometimes it happens that way. Some come and play qualifiers and do not play in the tournament proper for some reasons. But you know am not a coach nor a management member.

“As a player I just have focused on doing my best for my club and if I’m being called into the national team squad, I will go and help the team and it is good that they are choosing to play for Ghana”