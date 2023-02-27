Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah's San Jose Earthquake debut ends in defeat to Atlanta United 

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah debut for San Jose Earthquake ended in a 2-1 defeat to Atlanta United in the MLS season opener.

The former Columbus Crew captain joined San Jose Earthquake at the start of the 2023 season.

The experienced center-back made it into the starting line up and also played 90 minutes on his debut.

Atlanta United came from behind to beat San Jose Earthquake at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Jeremy Ebobisse opened the scoring for San Jose Earthquake in the 12th minute.

The home side were awarded a penalty which they failed to capitalize in the 39th minute.

Thiago Almada scored a brace in the second half injury time to win the game for Atlanta United.