Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo charges Celta Vigo to improve after Getafe draw

Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo has charged the club to improve following their 1-1 draw against Getafe in LaLiga on Monday.

Aidoo scored a late equaliser to rescue a point for Celta at home, preventing a fourth straight defeat.

Ünal's thunderbolt from nearly 30 yards that flew into the left corner gave Getafe the lead on the stroke of halftime.

But Celta Vigo scored a crucial equaliser just as all seemed lost. Aidoo powerfully headed home Iago Aspas' brilliant cross, leaving Getafe without a win in five La Liga matches and just a point above the drop zone.

"I think we can do better," Aidoo stressed. Of his goal, the first with Celta in his 100th league match, he confessed to feeling "very happy" although " I wish it had been to win the match".

Aidoo has been in fine form this season and is optimistic about making Ghana's final World Cup squad after being invited for last month's pre-tournament friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Qatar.