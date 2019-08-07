GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo earns first start at Celta Vigo in friendly defeat to Tenerife

Published on: 07 August 2019
Joseph Aidoo

Defender Joseph Aidoo was handed his first start at Celta Vigo on Tuesday in the 1-0 defeat to Tenerife in a pre-season friendly match.

The centre back partnered Araujo at the back but could not achieve a clean sheet.

But the Ghana international gave a good account of himself and justified why the Spanish side paid € 5 million to sign him from Belgian champions Genk.

Aidoo made his debut on Saturday coming on in the second half as the Sky Blues lost 3-0 to German side FC Union Berlin.

Watch how Joseph Aidoo performed in the match below:

 

