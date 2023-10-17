Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo faces extended absence due to ankle injury

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo is set to be sidelined for a significant period after suffering an ankle injury during a recent international friendly against Mexico.

The centre-back was forced to leave the field in North Carolina after just 27 minutes, and it has since been confirmed that the injury will keep him out of the upcoming match against the United States.

Aidoo is returning to Spain, where he will undergo further assessment by his club, Celta Vigo, but sources now suggest that the injury could result in a lengthy absence for the defender, which is concerning news for both his club and the Ghana national team.

Aidoo has been a key player for Celta Vigo, featuring in six matches this season. He has also been a consistent presence in the Ghanaian squad in recent years, being included in the squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The extended absence of Aidoo is expected to impact both club and country, as he may miss several games. There are suggestions that he might not return to play later this year and may also be unavailable in the early part of the next year.

This comes as a significant blow, especially with the 2026 World Cup qualifiers starting in November and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations commencing in January 2024.