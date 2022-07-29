Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Published on: 29 July 2022
Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo joins Celta Vigo for preseason after injury return 

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo has recovered from injury to join Celta Vigo's preseason friendly against Sporting Clube de Braga.

Celta host the Portuguese club on Friday at the Municipal Stadium.

The Celta Vigo star picked up an injury during training whilst on national duty with the Black Stars.

He was ruled out of Ghana's AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Central Africa Republic.

Aidoo returned to his club injured and has missed the start of preseason training.

The Ghana international has recovered in time to help Celta Vigo ahead of the start of the new season.

Aidoo has been named in the squad to face Sporting Braga.

Joseph Aidoo was in fine form last season, helping Celta Vigo finish the La Liga season in 11th place.

He was the Player of the Month for January and February and was rewarded a new contract, which will see him stay at the club until 2026.

Aidoo joined Celta Vigo from Belgium giants KRC Genk in 2019.

Below is Celta Vigo's squad to face Braga 

Goalkeepers:

Ivan Villar Cesar Fernandez Raul Garcia Gonzalez

Defenses:

Hugo Mallo Unai Núñez Joseph Aidoo Javi Galán Kevin Vázquez Carlos Dominguez Sergio Carreira

Midfielders:

Fran Beltrán Franco Cervi Renato Tapia Augusto Solari Óscar Rodríguez Williot Swedberg Miguel Baeza Luca de la Torre Gabriel Veiga

Forwards:

Iago Aspas Miguel Rodriguez

