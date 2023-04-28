Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo leads chart as the defender with most goals for Celta Vigo this season

Josep Aidoo winning goal for Celta Vigo against Elche has made his the top goalscorer for the team as a central defender in La Liga this season.

Aidoo has scored three goals in 30 appearances in the La Liga this season, making him the central defender with the most goals in the league in the ongoing campaign.

This is the same figure that Néstor Araujo signed in the 2018/2019 season, although none of those goals had served to score.

Two goals were scored by Jeison Murillo in 2020/2021, and Gustavo Cabral and Andreu Fontás in 2016/2017, according to data from the Twitter account Afouteza e Corazón.

Aidoo's recent goal helped Celta Vigo secure a 1-0 win against Elche, and he has been outstanding all season for the team in the Spanish La Liga.