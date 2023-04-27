Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo named Man of the Match in Celta Vigo's victory over Elche

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo has been named the Man of the Match in Celta Vigo's hard-fought win over Elche in La Liga on Wednesday night.

Aidoo, who was making a return to the squad after missing the game against Real Madrid due to injury, scored a last minute winner at the Estadio Balaidos to hand Celta all three points.

Celta are placed 12th on the La Liga standings with 39 points from 31 matches while Elche could be relegated in the next round of matches.

Aidoo dived to head home a cross from Argentinian midfielder Franco Cervi to give his side a well-deserved victory, having dominated the entire second half of the match.

🔝Gol, 𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐀 y jugador del partido 🪨🇬🇭 Nuestro 𝘗𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘯̃𝘰 se convierte gracias a vuestros votos en el jugador @AIXinvestment del #CeltaElche 🙌 ¡𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐀𝐢𝐝𝐨𝐨! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SWPWLpuZ12 — RC Celta (@RCCelta) April 27, 2023

The Ghana central defender has now scored three goals in 30 appearances in the La Liga this season after going the previous three seasons without finding the back of the net.

Aidoo also got one goal in two appearances in the Copa Del Rey this campaign.