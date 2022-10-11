Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo reaches century of official matches for Celta Vigo

Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo has chalked a piece of milestone for himself after reaching a century of official matches for Spanish side Celta Vigo.

The Ghana international played his 100th game for Celta over the weekend when they suffered a narrow defeat against leaders Barcelona in the La Liga.

The 27-year-old started and lasted the entire minutes of the match at the Camp Nou with Celta losing 1-0 to the Spanish giants last Sunday.

Aidoo, who joined the Estadio Balaidos outfit in 2019 has been established himself as an important member to the club since signing from KRC Genk.

Aidoo signed for the Sky Blues from Belgian giants Genk in a deal that was worth around 8 million Euros on the back of an outstanding season in the Jupiler Pro League and other European competitions.

The central defender has featured in every game since the beginning of the 2022-23 La Liga season after eight rounds and has every minute of the matches in the process.

Aidoo is an integral member of the Ghana team and is expected to make the final squad that will be announced by Otto Addo for this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.