Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo returns to full fitness ahead of new season

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo has been passed fit to start full scale training at Spanish side Celta Vigo.

The 26-year-old returned to Celta Vigo with an injury he picked during international duty with the Black Stars in June.

He missed the friendly against Mexican outfit Pumas due to the setback and has been training alone.

However, he joins his teammates as preparations continue for the start of the new La Liga season next month.

Aidoo has been an important member of Celta Viga and was rewarded a contract extension in February this year, after back-to-back player of the month.

The Spanish campaign starts on Friday August 12, 2022.