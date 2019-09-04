GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo reveals how Celta Vigo transfer happened

Published on: 04 September 2019

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo has opened about how his transfer from Genk to Celta Vigo happened this summer.

The Spanish side paid Belgian champions a reported 8 million euros to acquire the services of Aidoo on a five-year contract.

Aidoo enjoyed a breakthrough 2018/19 season with Genk, playing a vital role as they clinched the Jupiler Pro League.

“I first heard it when I was on break from my former team Genk, that’s when I heard of Celta’s interest. The negotiations went on whiles I was on duty with the national team at the 2019 AFCON” the 23-year-old revealed.

After being left on the bench in season's opener against Real Madrid, Aidoo was selected for two straight games and in all, he put up an impressive performance.

 

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments