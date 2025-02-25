Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo ruled out 2-3 weeks with hamstring injury

Real Valladolid have confirmed on-loan defender Joseph Aidoo has been ruled out for two or three weeks with an injury.

The Ghana international was forced out of his side's 7-1 heavy defeat against Athletic Bilbao at the weekend.

The 28-year-old picked up a hamstring injury in his right leg during the match and was subbed after 65 minutes.

The club has confirmed the experienced centre-back will be out up to maximum three weeks over the latest setback.

"On the other hand, Aidoo's hamstring injury in his right leg has also been confirmed, which will keep him out of action for two to three weeks . The centre-back had to ask for a substitution in the second half of the match at San MamÃ©s." a club statement on Tuesday read.

Aidoo suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg with the Ghana national team, a devastating injury that occurred around the half-hour mark in a friendly against Mexico on October 14, 2023.

His recovery sidelined him for most of the season, and upon his return, he struggled for game time at Celta Vigo, managing only a single one-minute appearance.

In search of regular football, Aidoo made a winter transfer move to Valladolid, a club battling for survival in La Liga.

The 28-year-old defender began his European career in 2015 with Swedish club Hammarby before moving to KRC Genk in Belgium two years later.

His return to competitive action marked a significant step in his comeback, but appears he may have a lot of work to do to stay fully fit.