Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo ruled out for six months due to injury

Ghanaian international Joseph Aidoo is set to face a lengthy period on the sidelines, with Celta Vigo announcing his absence from the football scene for the next six to seven months.

This unfortunate development follows an injury sustained while representing the Black Stars of Ghana during an international friendly match against Mexico.

Aidoo, who had to be substituted during the first half of the game, was diagnosed with a ruptured Achilles tendon. After a thorough assessment by Celta Vigo's medical team, it was determined that his recovery process would extend for a minimum of six to seven months.

In an official statement, Celta Vigo's medical services head, Juan José García Cota, revealed the details of the operation to address Aidoo's injury.

"The head of RC Celta's medical services, Juan José García Cota, operated this morning on center back Joseph Aidoo, who suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in a match played with his national team last Saturday. The intervention, which passed without complications and took place early in the morning at the Fremap Hospital in Vigo, consisted of the reconstruction of the tendon with reinforced suture and the application of growth factors.

"The light blue defender will remain out for a minimum of 6-7 months. The club reiterates its message of encouragement and support for Aidoo, whom it wishes a full recovery,” the club announced on Thursday.

The news of Joseph Aidoo's extended absence is undoubtedly a blow for both Celta Vigo and the Ghanaian national team. Aidoo will, regrettably, miss the opportunity to feature for Ghana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).