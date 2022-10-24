Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo salvages a point for Celta Vigo with first ever La Liga goal

Ghana international defender Joseph Aidoo scored his first ever goal in the Spanish Primera La Liga for Celta Vigo in their home draw against Getafe.

The central defender scored very late in the match to salvage a point for Celta who have been struggling lately.

The Sky Blues are winless in their last four league matches and were behind in Monday's fixture at the Estadio de Balaidos until the last minute equaliser.

The visitors went ahead in the match few minutes to the halftime break after Turkey striker Enes Unal broke the deadlock.

Celta thoroughly dominated the entire second half and created a lot of scoring chances but were finding it difficult to break down the Getafe defence.

Aidoo got onto the end of the whipped cross from Spain forward Iago Aspas to head home the equaliser with a minute left on the clock.

The last-gasp goal is Aidoo's very first for Celta in the Spanish top-flight after three seasons since he joined from KRC Genk.

Aidoo has played every single minute in the La Liga this season after 11 rounds.

The former Ghana U20 captain is expected to make the Black Stars final squad list for the World Cup in Qatar next month.