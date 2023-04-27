GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 27 April 2023
Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo scores to grab crucial win for Celta Vigo

Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo snathed all three points for Celta Vigo on Wednesday night with a crucial goal over Elche in the Spanish top flight.

Having lost their two previous matches against Mallorca and Real Madrid, Celta Vigo were determined to bounce back to remain comfortable in the middle zone of the table as they engaged the bottom-placed Elche in their 31st league fixture.

In an almost balanced game, Joseph Aidoo stepped up in the dying embers to save the day for Celta Vigo.

Aidoo who wasn't comfortable with the attacking prowess of his team joined the attack to head home a great cross from Franco Cervi in the 90th minute to get the victory for the Sky Blues.

The win means Celta Vigo now have 38 points from 31 matches and sit 12th on the league log.

They will visit Villareal on Sunday, April 2023 for their next league fixture.

 

