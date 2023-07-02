Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo set to join Celta Vigo pre-season under new manager Rafa Benitez

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo is set to join Celta Vigo's pre-season training on Monday as the club gear up for the upcoming season under the guidance of new manager Rafa Benitez.

Aidoo will be among 25 players expected to report for duty at the start of preparations.

Celta Vigo have brought in the experienced manager Benitez, who is ready to hit the ground running. As part of his plans, all first-team players, including Aidoo, who were on the international break following the conclusion of last season, are required to report on the first day of pre-season, which is July 3.

Aidoo played a crucial role in helping Celta Vigo avoid relegation in the previous season. Despite narrowly escaping the drop, the club clearly have ambitious goals as demonstrated by their appointment of a manager with a Champions League-winning pedigree like Benitez.

With the start of pre-season training, Aidoo and his teammates will have the opportunity to impress the new manager and establish their place in the squad for the upcoming campaign.

Celta Vigo will be hoping for a successful season under Benitez's guidance and will be aiming to achieve higher targets than mere survival in the league.