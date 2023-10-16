Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo to return to Spain for ankle injury treatment

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo will miss the international friendly against the United States of America due to an ankle injury.

Aidoo suffered the injury during Ghana's friendly match with Mexico on Saturday night and has been ruled out of the USA game. He has since left camp and returned to Spain for treatment.

The Celta Vigo centre-back was stretchered off after just 27 minutes at the Bank of America Stadium. While the injury wasn't initially thought to be serious, pictures after the game showed that it was, with the defender walking with crutches.

"Further tests by team doctors have confirmed that Aidoo sustained an ankle tendon injury and would require immediate treatment to return to action. The player is due to fly back to his club in Spain for further treatment," the GFA said in a communique on Monday.

Ghana will hold their final training session today in preparation for the friendly against the USA on Tuesday at the GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.