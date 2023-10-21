Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo undergoes successful surgery at Celta Vigo

Black Stars centre-back, Joseph Aidoo has had surgery after suffering an injury in the international friendly between Ghana and Mexico.

The Celta Vigo defender travelled to Spain after the game and after going through the necessary treatment, Aidoo has been ruled out for 6 to 7 months.

The former Inter Allies and KRC Genk star will miss the rest of the season and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.

"The head of RC Celta's medical services, Juan José García Cota, operated this morning on center back Joseph Aidoo, who suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in a match played with his national team last Saturday," a statement on the Celta Vigo's website read.

"The intervention, which passed without complications and took place early in the morning at the Fremap Hospital in Vigo, consisted of the reconstruction of the tendon with reinforced suture and the application of growth factors.

"The light blue defender will remain out for a minimum of 6-7 months. The club reiterates its message of encouragement and support for Aidoo, whom it wishes a full recovery."