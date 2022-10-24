Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo’s late header rescues point for Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo ended a three-match losing streak as they secured a point against Getafe in LaLiga on Monday night thanks to Joseph Aidoo's late goal

Enes Unal's 43rd-minute goal appeared to secure three points for Getafe at Balaidos, but the Ghana international defender equalised in the 89th minute.

Aidoo powerfully headed home Iago Aspas' brilliant cross, leaving Getafe without a win in five La Liga matches and just a point above the drop zone.

It was the first goal of the season for the 27-year-old, who was making his 12th league appearance.

Aidoo is optimistic about making Ghana's final World Cup squad after being invited for last month's pre-tournament friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Qatar.