Ghana defender Joseph Attamah excels as İstanbul Başakşehir beat Konyaspor in Turkey

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah Larweh produced an outstanding performance as İstanbul Başakşehir defeated Konyaspor 2-0 in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The defender paired with M. Tekdemir in the heart of defence stopping the Konyaspor attackers from making any threat at goal.

Attammah had a near perfect game, winning four of the six duels he was involved in as well as making two vital clearances in the game to help his side keep a clean sheet.

Brazilian forward Marcio Mossoro opened the scoring in the 50th minute before Edin Visca added the second 19 minutes later.

The former Tema Youth defender has been a key member of the capital based club this season helping them place top of the table with seven games left to end the season.