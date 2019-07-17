Ghana defender Joseph Attamah laps up FaceApp after sharing photo

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah has joined the over 100,000 million people on FaceApp and posted a photo of himself now and years in the future.

The İstanbul Başakşehir player tweeted a photo with the inscription: ''Lol whoever did this to me, I have nothing to say to him 😂😂😂.''

Attamah, who was an unused substitute at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, seems to be loving it.

Viral app FaceApp is giving people the power to change their facial expressions, looks, and now age for several years.

But at the same time, people have been giving FaceApp the power to use their pictures — and names — for any purpose it wishes, for as long as it desires.