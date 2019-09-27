GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana defender Joseph Attamah Larweh ‘not bitter’ about time at Başakşehir

Published on: 27 September 2019

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah Larweh says he is not bitter towards Başakşehir after joining rivals  Çaykur Rizespor  on a season long loan. 

The 25-year-old joined the Turkish Super Lig side to earn more playing time after making only 11 appearances in the league last term.

And the Ghana international has revealed he has no resentment towards the club.

"I have no resentment or resentment to Başakşehir". he said

Larweh was part of the Ghana squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt but did not feature in any of the games.

 

 

